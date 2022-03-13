Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Up 57.8% in February

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the February 13th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Repsol from €16.50 ($17.93) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.84.

Get Repsol alerts:

REPYY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,354. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.2623 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.60%.

About Repsol (Get Rating)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.