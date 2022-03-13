Renovare Environmental (RENO) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ: RENO – Get Rating) is one of 70 publicly-traded companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Renovare Environmental to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Renovare Environmental and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A Renovare Environmental Competitors 361 1237 1491 42 2.39

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 91.44%. Given Renovare Environmental’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Renovare Environmental has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental’s competitors have a beta of 0.43, indicating that their average share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.4% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Renovare Environmental and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renovare Environmental -60.71% -805.20% -14.09% Renovare Environmental Competitors -5.60% -83.95% 2.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Renovare Environmental and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Renovare Environmental $5.88 million -$11.54 million -1.25 Renovare Environmental Competitors $489.56 million $5.38 million -9.71

Renovare Environmental’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Renovare Environmental. Renovare Environmental is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Renovare Environmental competitors beat Renovare Environmental on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Renovare Environmental (Get Rating)

Renovare Environmental, Inc. engages in the provision of waste management services. Its products and services include food waste digesters, data analytics tools, traditional disposal services, and sophisticated facilities for processing municipal solid waste. The company was founded on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

