Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.050-$7.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RS stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $188.23. 634,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,333. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $194.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $1.66. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 12.51%.

RS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.78.

In related news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

