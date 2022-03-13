ReddCoin (RDD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9,384.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $19.11 million and $9,384.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,834.52 or 0.99845314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00069910 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.87 or 0.00251636 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00136127 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.72 or 0.00261524 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004717 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00034280 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000785 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

