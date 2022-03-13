Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Up 233.1% in February

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 409,000 shares, an increase of 233.1% from the February 13th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Recon Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Recon Technology alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCON. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCON stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,510. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.34.

Recon Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software, and on-site services to companies primarily in the petroleum mining and extraction industry. The firm provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product & Software and Equipment & Accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.