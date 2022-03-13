Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Up 233.1% in February

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 409,000 shares, an increase of 233.1% from the February 13th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Recon Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCON. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recon Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Recon Technology Ltd. is a provider of hardware, software, and on-site services to companies primarily in the petroleum mining and extraction industry. The firm provides services designed to automate and enhance the extraction of petroleum. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product & Software and Equipment & Accessories.
