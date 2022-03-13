REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 355,700 shares, an increase of 157.2% from the February 13th total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.6 days.

Shares of RNWEF stock remained flat at $$1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. REC Silicon ASA has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.

Get REC Silicon ASA alerts:

About REC Silicon ASA (Get Rating)

REC Silicon ASA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of silicon materials. Its products include solar grade poly silicon, electronic grade poly silicon, and silicon gases. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar Materials and Semiconductor Materials. The company was founded on December 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Baerum, Norway.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REC Silicon ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REC Silicon ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.