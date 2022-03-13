REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 355,700 shares, an increase of 157.2% from the February 13th total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.6 days.
Shares of RNWEF stock remained flat at $$1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. REC Silicon ASA has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.
