Raymond James Lowers Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Price Target to C$47.00

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$51.50 to C$47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, downgraded shares of Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

TSE PBL opened at C$23.97 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of C$22.66 and a 52-week high of C$67.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$645.22 million and a PE ratio of 24.16.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

