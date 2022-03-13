Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,454,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,673,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 130,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,313,000. 64.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RL stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.43. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $100.44 and a 52 week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush cut shares of Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.79.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

