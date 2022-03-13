RAI Finance Trading 33.7% Lower Over Last Week (SOFI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $33.36 million and $374,721.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045944 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.15 or 0.06561495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,754.80 or 0.99754411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041623 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

