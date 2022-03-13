Quilter (LON:QLT) PT Lowered to GBX 190 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quilter (LON:QLT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 190 ($2.49) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on QLT. Barclays cut their target price on Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Quilter in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 165.40 ($2.17).

Shares of QLT opened at GBX 136.10 ($1.78) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 139.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 144.29. Quilter has a twelve month low of GBX 108.30 ($1.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 169.75 ($2.22).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Quilter’s previous dividend of $3.90. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.21%.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

