Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Quanex Building Products from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE NX opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $766.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $267.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $137,820.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson bought 4,021 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $100,163.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,468 shares of company stock valued at $301,718. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth $2,109,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,579,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,252,000 after buying an additional 118,552 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanex Building Products (NX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.