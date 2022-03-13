QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,904 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,913 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 0.9% of ACG Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,392,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,192,588. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $170.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 31.16%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,670 shares of company stock worth $2,151,433. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

