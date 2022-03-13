QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QIWI plc operates as a provider of next generation payment services primarily in Russia and the CIS. The Company has an integrated network that enables payment services across physical, online and mobile channels. It enables merchants to accept cash and electronic payments from virtual wallets, and operates cash-collecting terminals and kiosks. QIWI plc is based in Moscow, the Russian Federation. “

Get QIWI alerts:

Separately, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of QIWI in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ QIWI opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. QIWI has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $355.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIWI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in QIWI during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIWI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QIWI by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 54,673 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QIWI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QIWI by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

About QIWI (Get Rating)

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QIWI (QIWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QIWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.