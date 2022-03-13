Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Decreased by Analyst

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Children’s Place in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will earn $4.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.92. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.00. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $740.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.15.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

In other Children’s Place news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 3.1% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

