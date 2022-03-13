Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Issued By William Blair

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.20) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Lyra Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of LYRA opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.12. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.06.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.26).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 220,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 71,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 31.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

