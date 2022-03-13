Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Short Interest Up 52.3% in February

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the February 13th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GZPFY stock remained flat at $$14.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.44. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Gazprom Neft PJSC provides oil and gas exploration services. The company operates through the following segments: Upstream; and Downstream. The Upstream segment (exploration and production) includes the following operations: exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and natural gas (including the results of joint ventures), and oil field services.

