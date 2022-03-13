ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €12.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.04) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PSM. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.28) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 4th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.74) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($30.43) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($17.93) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €19.08 ($20.74).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

ETR PSM opened at €11.66 ($12.67) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.44. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($11.26) and a 12-month high of €19.00 ($20.65). The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.