ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.74) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($30.43) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($17.93) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($17.39) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €11.30 ($12.28) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.08 ($20.74).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

PSM opened at €11.66 ($12.67) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.44. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($11.26) and a 12-month high of €19.00 ($20.65).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.