ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY) Stock Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $48.12

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:SRTY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.12 and traded as high as $55.97. ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 shares last traded at $55.78, with a volume of 979,207 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 562,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 372,007 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 359.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 147,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 115,704 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 by 714.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 118,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,535 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth $613,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return -300% of the return of an index for a single day. The Russell 2000 Index consists of 2,000 of the smallest United States-domiciled, publicly traded common stocks included in the Russell 3000 Index.

