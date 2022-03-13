Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) PT Lowered to $22.00

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MLNK. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Project Angel Parent from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Project Angel Parent from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Project Angel Parent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

Project Angel Parent stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. Project Angel Parent has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. Project Angel Parent had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Project Angel Parent will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

