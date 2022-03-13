Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of to exceed $0.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. The company issued revenue guidance of to exceed $142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.24 million.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 300,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,826. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $143.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 382.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at $2,322,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progress Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,743,000 after acquiring an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter worth about $997,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

