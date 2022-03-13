Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $142 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.55 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup lowered their price target on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Progress Software stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $143.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 17,767 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Progress Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Progress Software by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 60,205 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

