Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Terminix Global by 8,018.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Terminix Global by 1,586.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

TMX opened at $40.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.90. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.30 and a 1-year high of $53.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Terminix Global from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair cut Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terminix Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

