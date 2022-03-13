Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,161 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM opened at $123.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day moving average is $130.61. The stock has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

