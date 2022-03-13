Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 622 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day moving average of $60.79. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

