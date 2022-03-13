Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,998,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 550.6% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 41,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,202,000 after buying an additional 13,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $149.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.48 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

