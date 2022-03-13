Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,083,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of RPM International by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 97,327 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of RPM International by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

RPM opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.72. RPM International Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $101.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.85%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.71.

About RPM International (Get Rating)

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

