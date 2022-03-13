Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $398,000 Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 164,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $96.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $74.63 and a 12 month high of $104.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

