Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,509 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,261,000 after purchasing an additional 140,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

Williams Companies stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $34.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.26%.

Williams Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.