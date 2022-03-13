Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,927 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 294.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 94.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 127.6% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 44.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.55.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,236 shares of company stock worth $2,010,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $108.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.58. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.29 and a twelve month high of $120.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

