Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 560 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $439.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a market capitalization of $119.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

