Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after buying an additional 5,423,765 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after buying an additional 1,904,211 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after buying an additional 1,646,632 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,163,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,137,000 after buying an additional 1,183,695 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,780,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066,229. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.76 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.92.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

