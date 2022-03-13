Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) EVP Purchases $23,374.05 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) EVP Cheryl Wood purchased 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $23,374.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.99. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $16.54.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.57 million for the quarter. Primis Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 14.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,083 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Primis Financial by 19.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

