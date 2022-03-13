Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

SQFT stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Presidio Property Trust has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Presidio Property Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 567.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of Presidio Property Trust from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

