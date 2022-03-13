Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of HGKGY stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $6.64. 6,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,420. Power Assets has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $6.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.

About Power Assets (Get Rating)

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, renewable energy, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property and deposits; and provides consulting, investing, trust administration, and management services.

