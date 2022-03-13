Poseidon Network Hits Market Cap of $16.89 Million (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $16.89 million and approximately $61,766.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Poseidon Network has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001804 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046309 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000062 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

