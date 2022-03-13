POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in POSCO by 46.0% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 443,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after acquiring an additional 139,674 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the third quarter worth $5,271,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 107.7% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 97,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 50,524 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 55.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 111,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 39,718 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 462,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,541,000 after purchasing an additional 38,145 shares during the period.

Shares of PKX opened at $56.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06. POSCO has a 52-week low of $54.20 and a 52-week high of $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 8.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

