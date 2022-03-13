PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the February 13th total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 850,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

NYSE:PNM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.72. 791,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.33. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,889,000 after purchasing an additional 537,749 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in PNM Resources by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,736,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after buying an additional 41,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.