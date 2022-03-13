Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Plexus worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLXS. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Plexus by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Plexus by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,822. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.46.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $82.47 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.