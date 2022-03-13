Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Plexus worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Plexus by 20.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $249,328.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $235,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,822. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Plexus stock opened at $82.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.46.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

