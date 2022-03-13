Piper Sandler Raises Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $29.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

MGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.85.

NYSE MGY opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.26. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $25.21.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $156,572,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

