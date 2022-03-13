Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPSI. TheStreet cut Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ PPSI opened at $6.06 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.
Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).
