Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PPSI. TheStreet cut Pioneer Power Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PPSI opened at $6.06 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $14.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 242.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 107,157 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

