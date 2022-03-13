Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the February 13th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE PHD traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. 31,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,124. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $12.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 564,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 58,599 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 38,604 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 325,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

