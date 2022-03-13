Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.11.

PNW stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,271. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after buying an additional 321,287 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,042,000 after purchasing an additional 201,909 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,469,000 after purchasing an additional 126,329 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 92,588 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

