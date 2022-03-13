Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $6.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $254,674.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,586,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 486,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,830,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,295,000 after acquiring an additional 454,881 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.79. 242,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.80. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.