Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $35.76

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.76, but opened at $37.30. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 170,138 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of -401.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,519,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,823 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1,866.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,799,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,840 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,382,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,499,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,276,000 after buying an additional 1,656,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

