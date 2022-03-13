Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $35.76

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.76, but opened at $37.30. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $33.98, with a volume of 170,138 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.22.
The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of -401.63 and a beta of 1.38.
About Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)
Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pinduoduo (PDD)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.