Pierre Lassonde Sells 20,000 Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) Director Pierre Lassonde sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$715,564.00.

Enghouse Systems stock traded down C$0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching C$39.00. The company had a trading volume of 134,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,599. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.82. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 1-year low of C$34.21 and a 1-year high of C$64.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

ENGH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

