PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Sold by TRH Financial LLC

TRH Financial LLC cut its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 433.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PETQ stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $661.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.53 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PETQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PetIQ from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,083 shares of company stock worth $363,220 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

