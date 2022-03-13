PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Update

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the February 13th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 37,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. PermRock Royalty Trust comprises 0.3% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sinecera Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of PermRock Royalty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of PRT opened at $9.87 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $120.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.74%.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.