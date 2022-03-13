Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $171.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.57. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.75 and a 52-week high of $27.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

